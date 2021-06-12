Audi reveals prices of its 2022 A3 and S3 sedans
German automaker Audi has revealed the pricing details of its 2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan. While the former carries a starting price-tag of $33,900 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) for the base Premium trim, the latter begins at $44,900 (roughly Rs. 32.8 lakh). As for the highlights, the cars have a sporty design and come with a raft of features.
The cars sport a large black grille
The 2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular hood, a large black mesh grille, wide air dams, and sleek inverted L-shaped headlights. On the sides, they are flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicles.
They are fueled by 2.0-liter engines
The A3 Sedan is powered by a 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid turbo engine that makes 201hp/320Nm. Meanwhile, the S3 Sedan draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol mill linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It generates 306hp/400Nm.
They have five seats and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console
The 2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan have a spacious 5-seater cabin with auto climate control and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel (flat-bottom steering for S3 Sedan). The cars pack a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (upgradeable to a 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit) and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags are available.
2022 Audi A3 Sedan and S3 Sedan: Pricing
The Audi A3 Sedan starts at $33,900 (around Rs. 24.8 lakh) for the Premium model and goes up to $41,200 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) for Prestige trim. The S3 Sedan falls in the price-bracket of $44,900-51,500 (roughly Rs. 32.8-37.6 lakh).