BMW S 1000 R's India debut set for June 15

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 04:09 pm

BMW S 1000 R to be launched in India on June 15

German automaker BMW Motorrad will launch its S 1000 R model in India on June 15, as per Autocar. To recall, it was unveiled in November last year and is based on the S 1000 RR supersport motorcycle. The bike has an aggressive, semi-faired design and draws power from a BS6-ready 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design

It sports a 6.5-inch TFT display

The BMW S 1000 R sits on a bridge-type aluminium laminate frame and features a semi-faired body. It has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, golden-colored front forks, and a rider-only seat. The bike also offers a 6.5-inch TFT screen, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It weighs 199kg, which is 6.5kg lighter than the previous-generation model.

Information

The motorcycle is backed by a 165hp, 999cc engine

In India, the 2021 BMW S 1000 R will draw power from a BS6-compliant 999cc engine that delivers 165hp of power at 11,000rpm and 115Nm of peak torque at 9,250rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

For better road handling, it offers three riding modes

The BMW S 1000 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, engine brake control, wheelie control, as well as traction control. It has three riding modes, namely, Rain, Road, and Dynamic. Suspension duties are managed by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 BMW S 1000 R: Pricing

The official pricing details of the BMW S 1000 R in India will be announced at the June 15 launch event. However, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).