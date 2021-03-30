Earlier this month, some rumors claimed that Ford was planning to introduce the 2021 Territory SUV in India. Now, another report has weighed in on the development, reiterating that the vehicle will arrive later this year. For the unversed, the Territory is currently available in select Asian markets. It has an eye-catching look, a spacious cabin, and runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine.

Exteriors The car sports a blacked-out grille

The 2021 Ford Territory has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille, a silvered skid plate, LED headlights, and inverted L-shaped LED DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch multi-spoke wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, twin faux exhausts, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. The car has a wheelbase of 2,761mm and a length of 4,580mm.

Information It runs on a 141hp, 1.5-liter engine

The 2021 Ford Territory draws power from a 1.5-liter EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates 141hp of maximum power at 4,500-5,200rpm and a peak torque of 225Nm at 1,500-4,000rpm.

Interiors The vehicle has a dual-tone cabin with many safety features

The 2021 Ford Territory has a dual-tone cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, key-less entry, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the passengers' safety, six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, a 360-degree-view camera, and parking assist are available.

Information 2021 Ford Territory: Pricing and availability