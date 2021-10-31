Deliveries of Mahindra XUV700 have commenced in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 31, 2021, 11:04 am

Mahindra starts delivering its XUV700 model in India

Mahindra has started delivering the petrol variants of the XUV700 SUV in India. The diesel models will be handed over to customers from the last week of November. The car has a head-turning look and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. It is available with a choice of BS6-compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Mahindra XUV700 has a sculpted hood, a grille with vertical slats, C-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and is 4,695mm long.

Information

Petrol and diesel engine options are offered

Mahindra XUV700 runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 197.26hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel motor that is available in three tunes: 152.8hp/360Nm, 182.5hp/420Nm, and 182.5hp/450Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and seven airbags

Mahindra XUV700 has a panoramic sunroof, powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, Sony 3D sound system, wireless phone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. For the passengers' safety, seven airbags, ADAS, ABS, parking sensors, a 360-degree-view camera, and EBD are available.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

Mahindra XUV700 begins at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the AX7 Luxury Pack (diesel, automatic) variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The company aims to deliver 14,000 units of the SUV by January 14, 2022.