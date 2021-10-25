Mahindra XUV700, with special seat, developed on Deepa Malik's request

Mahindra develops XUV700 with a special seat for the differently-abled

In August, Paralympic Khel Ratna Awardee, Dr. Deepa Malik requested Tata Motors, MG Motor, and Mahindra to design an SUV with a special seat that would make it easier for differently-abled people to enter/exit the car. Anand Mahindra took the challenge and his team at Mahindra Research Valley has now developed an XUV700 with a special seat for differently-abled people. Here's more about it.

Take a look at the special seat requested by Malik

Impressed with this technology.Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV @anandmahindra @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @MGMotorIn #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0yFGwvl46V — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 20, 2021

The seat can automatically slide and swivel

Following Malik's request, the team at Mahindra Research Valley has developed an XUV700 with a special seat that can automatically slide and swivel 90-degree from the door and extend out to help differently-abled people easily ingress and egress the car.

Malik thanked Anand Mahindra for accommodating her request

Thank you @anandmahindra for understanding my @TwitterIndia post reaching out for inclusive assistance in vehicles. Just in few weeks here I am at MRV with your research team and happy to see the ongoing work. You are a man of your words. This is #indiaat75 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/fBIQJ24HTH — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) October 22, 2021

The car has a chromed grille and 18-inch wheels

Talking about the Mahindra XUV700, it flaunts a chrome slat grille, a sculpted hood, C-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted rear spoiler. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car is 4,695mm long, 1,890mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

It is available with petrol and diesel engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 is available with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 197hp/380Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill offered in three tunes: 152.8hp/360Nm, 182.4hp/420Nm, and 182.4hp/450Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle gets seven airbags and a digital driver's display

The Mahindra XUV700 has a spacious cabin, featuring five or seven seats, auto climate control, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV houses a digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, seven airbags, a rear-view camera, ADAS, and ABS are available.

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 begins at Rs. 12.49 lakh for the base MX model and goes up to Rs. 22.99 lakh for the AX7 Luxury Pack (diesel, automatic) variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Its deliveries will start from October 30 onwards.