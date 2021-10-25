CFMoto SR-C21 Concept debuts with sporty looks and top-end hardware

CFMoto reveals its SR-C21 Concept motorbike

Chinese automaker CFMoto has revealed its SR-C21 Concept mid-displacement sports bike. It is unclear whether it would head to India in production guise. Designed by the brand's R&D Europe Modena 40 center, the two-wheeler has a head-turning look and gets top-notch hardware. Under the hood, it draws power from KTM's 799cc parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has dual exhausts and winglets

The CFMoto SR-C21 Concept has golden-colored front forks, a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a windscreen, winglets, a single-sided swingarm, and twin SC-Project exhausts. It is expected to have a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. Its kerb weight and fuel storage capacity will be revealed at the time of launch.

Information

It might run on a 74hp, 799cc engine

The CFMoto SR-C21 Concept is likely to run on a 799cc parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 73.6hp and a peak torque of 68Nm. Its gearbox info is yet to be announced.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the CFMoto SR-C21 Concept is equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes with cooling covers on both the front as well as rear wheels. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the supersport bike are taken care of by fully adjustable Ohlins forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

CFMoto SR-C21 Concept: Availability

The CFMoto SR-C21 Concept might either head to production or its components may feature in the brand's upcoming models. It could take on rivals such as the Aprilia RS 660 and Yamaha YZF-R7.