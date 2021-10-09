RGNT No.1 Classic electric motorbike goes official in Europe

Swedish automaker RGNT has launched its No.1 Classic motorbike in Europe. Its debut in India seems unlikely. The two-wheeler has a retro-styled look and gets a digital instrument cluster with support for navigation and an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 160km on a single charge. Here are more details.

The bike has wire-spoked wheels and a ribbed seat

The RGNT No.1 Classic has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, a circular headlight, and wide handlebars. The bike packs a 7.0-inch LCD touchscreen instrument cluster with support for GPS-based navigation, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on wire-spoked wheels. It has a wheelbase of 1,408mm and tips the scales at 156kg.

It hits a top-speed of 125km/h

RGNT No.1 Classic packs a 9kW electric motor and a 7.7kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 14.9hp of power. The bike attains a top-speed of 125km/h and promises a range of up to 160km per charge.

It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the RGNT No.1 Classic is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and an adjustable spring with a pre-load function on the rear end.

RGNT No.1 Classic: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the RGNT No.1 Classic retro-styled bike carries a price tag of €12,495 (around Rs. 10.9 lakh). However, the motorcycle is unlikely to arrive in India as the brand has no presence here.