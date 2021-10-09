MG MARVEL R EV, with 400km range, announced in Europe

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 12:02 pm

MG Motor announces MARVEL R SUV for European markets

British automaker MG Motor has announced the MARVEL R SUV in Europe. To recall, it broke cover in March this year. As for the highlights, the brand's largest model has a stylish look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of equipment. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of 370-400km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a full-width light bar and alloy wheels

The MG MARVEL R has a sculpted bonnet, a sealed grille, a full-width LED light bar, and a headlight cluster on the bumpers. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs with Y-shaped LED motifs, and 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and a wrap-around taillight are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,674mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,804mm.

Interiors

The SUV gets a privacy glass and a panoramic sunroof

MG MARVEL R has a cabin featuring a 6-way electrically-adjustable driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, part-leather upholstery, privacy glass, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 19.4-inch iSMART touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OTA software updates, and connected car technology. Multiple airbags and ADAS ensure the passengers' safety.

Performance

The four-wheeler offers V2L reverse-charging facility

Comfort and Luxury variants of MG MARVEL R run on two electric motors linked to a 70kWh battery pack and generate 178hp/410Nm. Meanwhile, the Performance trim gets a tri-motor setup and makes 285hp/664Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and delivers a range of up to 400km. It also gets a vehicle-to-load (V2L) reverse-charging facility, allowing it to power external devices.

Information

MG MARVEL R: Availability

The MG MARVEL R electric SUV is up for grabs in China as Roewe Marvel-R and has now been confirmed for the European market, too. However, no details related to its availability in India have been announced.