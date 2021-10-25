Honda ADV350 maxi-style scooter in the works; India launch unlikely

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 25, 2021, 12:15 am

Honda working on ADV350 maxi-scooter

Japanese automaker Honda will unveil a new maxi-style scooter in Europe and US in the coming days. It might be called ADV350. As for the highlights, the vehicle will draw styling cues from the X-ADV and ADV 150. It will be powered by a 330cc, single-cylinder engine linked to an automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter will have a windshield and a stepped-up seat

The Honda ADV350 is expected to have a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The scooter should pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a semi-digital instrument console, and ride on blacked-out cast aluminium wheels. Its length, wheelbase, and width will be marginally more than that of the Forza 350.

Information

It will run on a 29hp, 330cc engine

Under the hood, the Honda ADV350 maxi-style scooter will be fueled by a 330cc, single-cylinder engine linked to an automatic gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of around 29.4hp at 7,500rpm.

Safety

There will be disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda ADV350 should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for improved handling on the roads should also be available. Suspension duties on the scooter will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

Honda ADV350: Availability

The Honda ADV350 will be up for grabs in Europe, the US, and select Asian markets as well. However, the maxi-style scooter is unlikely to make its way to India due to lack of demand.