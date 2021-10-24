Prior to launch, details of Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 05:55 pm

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 to debut in 2024

Royal Enfield is planning to reveal its Himalayan 650 motorbike in the last quarter of 2024. Now, a BikeWale report has revealed some key details about the upcoming two-wheeler. It claims that the vehicle will have a 19-inch front wheel, a high-mounted exhaust, Bluetooth connectivity, and electronic riding aids. It will be fueled by a parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have a TFT instrument console and windshield

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a pillion grab rail, a raised windscreen, and an upswept exhaust. The bike will pack a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and ride on alloy or wire-spoked wheels. Its fuel storage capacity and kerb weight will be disclosed later.

Information

It might run on a 47hp, 648cc engine

Under the hood, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will run on a 648cc, parallel-twin, fuel-injected engine that makes 47hp/52Nm in the Interceptor 650. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will get riding modes and traction control

In terms of safety equipment, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler should be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry a price tag of around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).