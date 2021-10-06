2021 Triumph Street Scrambler motorcycle to debut in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 12:00 am

Triumph teases its 2021 Street Scrambler bike in India

British automaker Triumph has announced via a teaser that its 2021 Street Scrambler motorbike will be launched in India soon. To recall, it made its global debut in April. The two-wheeler has a retro-inspired look and is available with a semi-digital instrument console as well as a halogen headlight. It is powered by a 900cc parallel-twin engine. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Here's a look at the teaser

Design

The bike has wire-spoke wheels and a twin-tip exhaust

The Street Scrambler sits on a tubular steel cradle frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a high-mounted twin-tip exhaust, and circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels shod in knobby tires. It is offered in Jet Black, Urban Gray, and Matte Khaki/Matte Ironstone shades.

Information

It is fueled by a 64hp, 900cc engine

The 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler runs on a 900cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 64.1hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm at 3,200rpm.

Safety

It gets 41mm front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is likely to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike's bookings should commence soon and deliveries will begin a few days after the launch.