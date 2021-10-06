Hero to launch Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle in India tomorrow

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 05:27 pm

Hero Xpulse 200 4V to be launched in India on October 7

Hero MotoCorp will announce the 4V version of its Xpulse 200 motorcycle in India tomorrow i.e. October 7, the company has confirmed through social media posts. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will come with a new color scheme, spoked wheels, and a 4-valve 199.6cc engine with more power and torque output as compared to the standard model with a 2-valve engine.

Design

It will sport a Bluetooth-enabled instrument display

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will feature a sporty look with a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and angular mirrors. It will also house a raised transparent windscreen, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as well as 'xSens' technology. The bike will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels.

Information

The engine will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will draw power from a 199.6cc motor that currently generates 17.8hp of power and 16.45Nm of torque on the standard Xpulse 200 model. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS and a Rally Kit which could be offered as an optional accessory. Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks on the front and a rider-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

How much will it cost?

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V will carry a premium of around Rs. 5,000 over the regular model, which costs Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing will be announced at the time of launch tomorrow.