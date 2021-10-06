Honda announces festive benefits on City, Jazz, WR-V, and others

Honda Motors has announced 'Great Honda Fest' sale for the Dussehra and Diwali festivals. Under the sale, the automaker has introduced discounts of up to Rs. 53,500 across its product range, including the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City. Notably, the benefits are valid for the month of October and can be availed in the form of cash, exchange, and loyalty offers. Here's more.

Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Honda Amaze has a wheelbase of 2,470mm

The Honda Amaze can be purchased with benefits of up to Rs. 18,000. It features a sloping roofline, a chrome grille, all-LED lighting, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The car offers a 5-seater cabin with automatic climate control, dual airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (79hp/160Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol motor (88.5hp/110Nm).

Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.65 lakh

Honda Jazz has two airbags for safety

The Honda Jazz is available with discounts worth Rs. 46,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It has a compact profile, indicator-mounted ORVMs, adjustable LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is an electric sunroof, crash sensors, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen. The vehicle is powered by a 1.2-liter petrol mill that produces 88.5hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.76 lakh

Honda WR-V houses a rear-view camera

Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs. 40,150 on the WR-V SUV. It has a muscular built with a horizontal slat grille, a sculpted bonnet, roof rails, and full-LED lighting. Inside the cabin, the four-wheeler has five seats, four speakers, a sunroof, and an infotainment display. The car is available with a 1.5-liter diesel motor (97.8hp/200Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (88.5hp/110Nm).

Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.16 lakh

Fifth-generation Honda City has a wheelbase of 2,600mm

Both the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City models can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 53,500. It sports a sloping roofline, a chrome grille, sleek LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The car packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, and a rear-view camera. It comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (97.9hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol mill (119.35hp/145Nm).