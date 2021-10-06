2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV breaks cover

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 12:02 pm

2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer goes official

BMW has unveiled a new 2 Series Active Tourer with some massive design changes. The compact luxury MPV is slightly longer and wider than the outgoing model while sporting a larger grille, sleeker headlights, and new flush-fitted door handles. The interiors have also received a major revamp to accommodate a larger driver's display and infotainment system. Here's our roundup.

Design

It has adjustable flaps for improved drag coefficient

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has a beefier chrome-finished kidney grille with vertical slats and adjustable flaps for improved drag coefficient. It sports LED headlights, door-mounted ORVMs, flush door handles, and 16- to 19-inch wheels. The rear section has also been tweaked. The exhaust tip is now positioned below the bumper and the LED taillights are slimmer than before.

Interiors

The MPV is backed by BMW's iDrive 8 operating system

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has received plenty of updates inside the 5-seater cabin. There is a dual-tone dashboard housing a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by the iDrive 8 software. You also get leather seats, a head-up display, wireless charging pad, electronic parking brake, and optional features like panoramic glass roof and Harman Kardon audio system.

Under the hood

The car is offered with petrol, diesel, and hybrid powertrains

The 218i model gets a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol mill that makes 136hp/230Nm. The 220i variant generates 170hp/280Nm and can reach a top-speed of 221km/h. The 223i trim uses a larger 2.0-liter engine good for 218hp/360Nm. It has a top-speed of 241km/h. For diesel fans, there is a 218d variant with a 2.0-liter mill producing 150hp/360Nm. Two plug-in hybrid models will be available in 2022.

Information

2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the 2022 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer are yet to be disclosed. However, the MPV will go on sale in Europe from February 2022 and we should get all the information around that time.