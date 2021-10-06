Toyota cars have become costlier by Rs. 61,000 in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 12:30 am

Japanese automaker Toyota has raised the prices of select BS6-compliant cars in India such as the Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Fortuner, and Camry. Notably, this is the carmaker's second price-hike this year. Following the latest price-revision, the four-wheelers have become costlier by up to Rs. 61,000, depending on the model and trim. Here are more details.

Car #1

Toyota Glanza: Now starts at Rs. 7.49 lakh

All variants of the Toyota Glanza have become costlier by Rs. 15,000 in India. The car has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights with DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment console. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.8hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque.

Car #2

Toyota Urban Cruiser: Now begins at Rs. 8.73 lakh

The manual variants of the Urban Cruiser are costlier by Rs. 10,000, while the prices of automatic variants remain unchanged. It flaunts a chrome-finished grille, projector headlights with DRLs, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. There is a 5-seater cabin with twin airbags and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 103.2hp/138Nm.

Car #3

Toyota Fortuner: Price starts at Rs. 30.73 lakh

Toyota has raised the prices of the Fortuner SUV in India by up to Rs. 39,000. The Fortuner gets a muscular bonnet, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and LED headlamps. Inside, there are seven airbags, seven seats, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The SUV runs on a 2.8-liter diesel engine that generates 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that makes 163.6hp/245Nm.

Car #4

Toyota Camry: Now priced at Rs. 41.2 lakh

Finally, the Toyota Camry sedan has become costlier by Rs. 61,000. The four-wheeler flaunts a minimalist grille, projector LED headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with nine airbags, a touchscreen infotainment console, auto climate control, and ventilated seats. It runs on a 2.5-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor and a CVT gearbox. The powertrain generates 214.5hp/221Nm.