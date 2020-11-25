Japanese auto giant Toyota has unveiled the facelifted version of its Camry Hybrid for the European markets. As for the highlights, the executive sedan has a refreshed design and an updated cabin with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Under the hood, it retains the 2.5-liter hybrid-petrol powertrain of the outgoing model. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift): At a glance

The Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift) offers an aggressive look, featuring a sloping roofline, a refreshed front bumper, a Black or Dark Gray grille with Chrome or Silver surrounds, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,825mm and a ground clearance of 160mm.

Information Power and performance

The Camry Hybrid (facelift) is powered by a 2.5-liter petrol engine that comes mated to an electric motor and a CVT gearbox. The combined powertrain delivers an output of 215hp/221Nm. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds and clock a top-speed of 180km/h.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Toyota Camry Hybrid (facelift) has a 5-seater cabin with a JBL sound system, a head-up display, powered front seats, electric sunroof, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan houses a 'floating' 9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For safety, there are nine airbags, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, and traction control.

Information What about the pricing?