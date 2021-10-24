2022 Kawasaki W800 breaks cover in a new color option

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 24, 2021, 04:31 pm

New color for 2022 Kawasaki W800

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has revealed the 2022 version of its W800 motorbike for the global markets. The two-wheeler flaunts a new shade called Candy Fire Red and white stripes on the fuel tank, black-finished side panels, and a silver-colored touch on the rest of the body. However, the design, features, and mechanicals remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a flat seat and spoked wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki W800 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, twin lengthy exhausts, high-set handlebars, and a circular headlight. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlight, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 15.1 liters, a ground clearance of 124.4mm, and tips the scales at 225kg.

Information

It runs on a 48hp, 773cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki W800 draws power from a 773cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47.9hp and a peak torque of 62.9Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki W800 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2022 Kawasaki W800: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Kawasaki W800 sports a price figure of $9,199 (around Rs. 6.9 lakh). The retro-styled two-wheeler is expected to make its way to India by early next year.