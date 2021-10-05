India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 unveiled

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 07:51 pm

Triumph Motorcycles unveils Tiger Sport 660

UK-based automaker Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Tiger Sport 660 motorcycle in the global markets. It will replace the Tiger 850 Sport model in India. The bike offers a sporty design with a semi-faired built, a range of electronic riding aids, and runs on a 660cc motor which comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

It sports full-LED lighting and a digital instrument console

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sits on a tubular steel frame and features an aggressive design with a twin-pod headlamp cluster, a single-piece seat, and an underbelly exhaust. It houses a full-LED arrangement for lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a raised transparent windscreen, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The bike is available in three dual-tone color options.

Information

An 80hp engine fuels the two-wheeler

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a 660cc inline, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that generates 80hp of power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,250rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Switchable ABS ensures rider's safety

For the safety of the rider, Triumph Tiger 660 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with switchable ABS, switchable traction control, and two riding modes, namely, Rain and Road. The suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Triumph Tiger Sport 660: Pricing and availability

The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 costs £8,450 (roughly Rs. 8.58 lakh) in the UK. It is expected to be launched in the Indian market in the coming weeks.