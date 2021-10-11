2022 Chrysler Voyager unveiled; to be sold as fleet-only model

2022 Chrysler Voyager breaks cover in the US

US automaker Chrysler has unveiled the 2022 version of its Voyager minivan. The four-wheeler will be up for grabs as a fleet-only LX model. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing design and a spacious cabin with a bevy of equipment. It is fueled by a 3.6-liter, Pentastar V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 287hp. Here are more details.

The minivan is offered in five color options

The 2022 Chrysler Voyager has a sculpted bonnet, chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, a chrome finish around the windows, door-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, window wiper, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear. It is available in five shades: Silver Mist, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Granite Crystal, and Velvet Red.

It is fueled by a 287hp, 3.6-liter engine

The 2022 Chrysler Voyager draws power from a 3.6-liter, Pentastar V6 engine that generates 287hp of power and a peak torque of 355.2Nm. The motor is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

It gets an air filtration system and heated steering wheel

The 2022 Chrysler Voyager gets heated front-row seats, a heated steering wheel, Stow 'n Go seats in the second row, an air filtration system, and power sliding doors. It houses a 7.0-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and OTA software updates. For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ParkSense rear park assist, forward-collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring are available.

2022 Chrysler Voyager: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 Chrysler Voyager in the US will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $27,860 (around Rs. 21 lakh).