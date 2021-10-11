Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan (facelift) found testing; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 11, 2021, 12:45 am

Spy shots preview design of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan (facelift)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is likely to reveal its facelifted A-Class Sedan next year. In the latest development, a partially camouflaged test mule of the car has been spied in Germany, revealing important design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a redesigned grille, driver-assist sensors in the grille emblem, a tweaked rear bumper, and multi-spoke wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have LED headlamps and multi-spoke wheels

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will have a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a blacked-out grille with a mesh pattern, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. A raked windscreen and wrap-around LED taillights with a tweaked design will be available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

It will be available with multiple engine choices

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan might be fueled by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain (PHEV) or a new 4-cylinder engine sourced from Geely. The car might get performance-oriented AMG variants as well.

The vehicle will get heated seats and updated infotainment system

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will have a luxurious cabin, featuring Type-C ports, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It should house an updated infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, blind-spot assist, and a multi-camera surround view system.

Information

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan: Availability and pricing

The availability and pricing details of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at $33,650 (around Rs. 25.3 lakh).