Huaying R6, with Yamaha YZF-R6-inspired looks, goes official in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 11, 2021, 12:15 am

Huaying launches its R6 motorcycle in China

Chinese automaker Huaying has launched the R6 motorcycle in its home country. It is unlikely to arrive in India. The two-wheeler flaunts a Yamaha YZF-R6-inspired look and gets a fully digital instrument console as well as fairing-integrated indicators. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 37.5hp of power. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has split-style seats and a bubble visor

The Huaying R6 has a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, rear-set footpegs, a bubble visor, fairing-mounted mirrors with turn indicators, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, sleek headlight, and rides on green-colored wheels. It also flaunts Monster Energy and MotoGP logos on the side panels and a "46" sticker on the front.

Information

It is fueled by a 38hp, 500cc engine

Under the hood, the Huaying R6 sports bike draws power from a 500cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that churns out a maximum power of 37.5hp and a peak torque of 35Nm.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the Huaying R6 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling on the roads should also be available. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Huaying R6: Pricing and availability

The Huaying R6 motorbike sports a price figure of CNY 22,600 (around Rs. 2.60 lakh) in China. The vehicle will not make its way to our shores as the brand has no presence here.