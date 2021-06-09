Discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on BS6 Kawasaki bikes this June

In order to boost the sales, Japanese automaker Kawasaki has announced discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on select models in India such as the Vulcan S, Versys 650, W800, and Ninja 1000SX. The offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed via the company's dealerships across the country. Here are more details.

Kawasaki Vulcan S: Priced at Rs. 6.04 lakh

Kawasaki Vulcan S is up for grabs with a discount of Rs. 20,000. It sits on a high-tensile steel frame and features a wide handlebar, a digital-analog instrument cluster, and an all-LED lighting setup. The bike runs on a 649cc engine that delivers 60hp/62.4Nm and is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure the rider's safety.

Kawasaki Versys 650: Costs Rs. 7.08 lakh

The Kawasaki Versys 650 can be bought with a discount of Rs. 30,000. It has an off-road-friendly design with a split headlamp setup and a digital-analog instrument panel. The vehicle draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc motor that generates 65hp/61Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. For safety, it has disc brakes on the both the wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Kawasaki W800: Priced at Rs. 7.19 lakh

Kawasaki is offering the W800 cruiser bike with a discount of Rs. 30,000. It has a retro-type design with a rounded headlamp, 18-inch spoked wheels, and a lengthy, chrome-finished exhaust. The motorcycle is fueled by a 773cc engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and churns out 51hp/63Nm. Safety provisions include disc brakes on both the wheels and dual-channel ABS.

Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: Costs Rs. 11.29 lakh

Lastly, customers can avail Rs. 30,000 discount on the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX motorcycle. The sports tourer sits on a twin-tube aluminium frame and has LED lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. It is powered by a 1,043cc mill that makes 140hp/111Nm and is linked to a 6-speed transmission. Disc brakes, traction control, and cruise control are available for the rider's safety.