In a bid to increase sales, Japanese automaker Kawasaki is offering attractive discounts on select models in India such as the KLX140 and KX100 dirt bikes, the semi-faired Versys 650, as well as the fully-faired Ninja 1000SX, among others. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed via the company's dealerships across the country. Here are more details.

Bike #1 Kawasaki KLX140: Costs Rs. 3,66,600 after discount

Kawasaki KLX140 is up for grabs with a discount of Rs. 40,000. The bike sits on a high tensile steel frame and comes with a sloping fuel tank, spoked wheels, and an upswept exhaust. It runs on a 144cc air-cooled engine that makes around 9hp/7Nm and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure the rider's safety.

Bike #2 Kawasaki KX100: Priced at Rs. 4,37,800 after discount

Kawasaki KX100 can be bought with a discount of Rs. 50,000. The dirt bike sits on a perimeter, high-tensile steel frame and features a lightweight body, an upswept exhaust, a single-piece seat, and spoked wheels wrapped in tires suitable for off-roading. For ensuring the safety of the rider, there are disc brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #3 Kawasaki Versys 650: Costs Rs. 6,78,000 after discount

Customers can avail a discount of Rs. 30,000 on the Versys 650. The bike sports a raised windscreen, a semi-digital instrument console, a split seat, and a full-LED lighting setup. It runs on a BS6-compliant 649cc engine that generates 65.7hp/61Nm and is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. For safety, there are disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX: Priced at Rs. 10,99,000 after discount