Bookings of the Aprilia SR 160 now open

Italian automaker Aprilia should launch the 2021 version of its SR 160 scooter in India soon. In the latest development, the brand has started accepting bookings for the two-wheeler on its official website. The vehicle will flaunt a new design and shall offer an LED headlight as well as Bluetooth connectivity. Its mechanical specifications should remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The new Aprilia SR 160 has been spotted testing in India for quite some time. At its expected price-point of around Rs. 1 lakh, it might turn out to be a worthy addition to the scooter segment in the country. The two-wheeler will take on rivals such as the Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and the Suzuki Burgman Street.

Design

The scooter will have a sharp-looking headlight and stepped-up seat

The 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will have a flat footboard, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter might pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a sharp-looking LED headlamp, a bulb taillight, and will ride on alloy wheels. It should be available in white and black shades with race edition graphics.

Information

It will be fueled by an 11hp, 160cc engine

The upcoming Aprilia SR 160 is expected to be powered by a BS6-compliant 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 10.84hp and a peak torque of 11.6Nm. The motor should be linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It will get a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the upcoming Aprilia SR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Aprilia SR 160: Pricing and availability

Aprilia will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2021 SR 160 scooter in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to cost more than the current model which begins at Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom).