New Range Rover's air filtration system can remove COVID-19 virus

Key highlights of the fifth-generation Range Rover

Jaguar Land Rover had revealed the fifth-generation Range Rover SUV in the US last month. The vehicle flaunts a new look and is available with a choice of multiple powertrains. It also has an upmarket cabin with several tech-enabled features including an air filtration system that can reduce SARS-CoV-2 virus. Yes! Let us have a look at some of its top features.

Takeaway

Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Range Rover is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime next year and it will increase the competition in the luxury SUV segment with some cutting-edge technology and hi-tech features that are yet to be offered by rivals. The car should carry a premium over the current model which starts at Rs. 2.1 crore (ex-showroom).

Features

The air filtration system can 'significantly reduce' SARS-CoV-2 virus

The 2022 Range Rover has a 'Cabin Air Purification Pro3' system that uses dual nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 virus. It also houses a third-generation 'Active Noise Cancellation8' system that monitors noises seeping into the cabin and generates a signal which cancels them. The effect is similar to the quiet zones created while using expensive ANC headphones.

Lighting

The taillamps look invisible until lit

Range Rover flaunts a bonnet line that runs across the entire length of the car in a single crease. It also has HD LED headlamps with a beam range of up to 500m and Adaptive Front Lighting which ensures other road users are not dazzled by the rays. The vertically positioned taillights are covered by a gloss black panel and stay hidden until lit.

Structure

New platform gives birth to the first-ever hybrid Range Rover

The 2022 Range Rover is based on the brand's new flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex). Thanks to it, a hybrid powertrain has been fitted in the car for the first time. The SUV also gets a Dynamic Response Pro system that keeps body movements under control and an Active Locking Rear Differential that optimizes traction. Both of these features provide better off-road performance.

Technology

It gets the company's largest infotainment system ever

The 2022 Range Rover packs a floating-type, curved 13.1-inch infotainment system - the largest ever touchscreen fitted in a Land Rover car. The panel provides haptic feedback and offers support for Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as well as over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Rear-seat passengers also get dedicated 11.4-inch HD touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks.

Safety

Passengers can safely enter/exit the car always

The fifth-generation Range Rover is the brand's first model to get 'Power Assisted Doors5' with anti-pinch safety options and integrated hazard detection. It ensures that the doors can be controlled using the infotainment console for entry and exit in all situations, including while traversing off-road. The doors can also pause automatically until the door sweep is cleared.

Performance

It packs the brand's first 4.4-liter V8 turbo engine

For the first time, Land Rover has introduced a 4.4-liter V8 engine with two parallel twin-scroll turbos in the new Range Rover. It generates a maximum power of 530hp and a peak torque of 750Nm. It is also one of the few plug-in-hybrid cars with 50kW DC fast-charging capability, meaning it can be recharged up to 80% in less than an hour.