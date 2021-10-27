Fifth-generation Range Rover, with new looks and features, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 11:36 am

Fifth-generation Range Rover revealed in the US

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the fifth-generation Range Rover SUV in the US. It is available in four trim levels: SE, HSE, Autobiography, and SV. The premium vehicle has a refreshed look, better suspension, and a luxurious cabin with up to seven seats and a bevy of tech-enabled features. It is offered with a choice of multiple powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a chromed grille and flush-fitted door handles

The fifth-generation Range Rover sits on the brand's MLA-Flex platform and has a flat bonnet, a chrome-finished grille, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 21- to 23-inch multi-spoke wheels. A shark-fin antenna, 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, and vertically positioned taillights are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,997mm and is 5,055mm long.

Interiors

The SUV gets an air purifier and 35-speaker sound system

The Range Rover has a 4/5/7-seater cabin, featuring a 35-speaker 1,600W Meridian sound system, a cabin air purification system, wool-blend upholstery, multiple airbags, wireless smartphone charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel with adaptive cruise control. It houses a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and a pair of 11.4-inch entertainment screens in the rear.

Performance

Multiple powertrain options are available

In the US, the new Range Rover is offered with a 3.0-liter, mild-hybrid, turbocharged, inline-six engine that makes 395hp/550.4Nm and a 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 motor that generates 523hp/750Nm. A plug-in-hybrid powertrain that makes 434hp joins the line-up for the 2023 model year. An adaptive air suspension, steering assist, electronically controlled active anti-roll bars, and active-locking rear differential ensure better performance.

Information

Fifth-generation Range Rover: Pricing and availability

In the US, the fifth-generation Range Rover carries a starting price-tag of $104,000 (around Rs. 78 lakh) and deliveries will start next year. However, no details regarding its availability in India are currently available.