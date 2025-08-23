Warner Bros. developing film on Kobe Bryant: What to expect

Warner Bros. Pictures is preparing a feature film that will highlight Kobe Bryant 's legendary entry into the NBA , marking one of the sport's most unforgettable moments. The studio has picked up the spec script With the 8th Pick, which will depict the behind-the-scenes drama and negotiations surrounding the 1996 NBA Draft. Penned by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen, the project aims to explore the high-stakes negotiations that almost altered the course of Bryant's career before it even took off.

Film focus The film will focus on the Nets's draft decisions The movie will highlight the New Jersey Nets's decision to pass on Bryant, who ended up being drafted 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Despite strong consideration, the Nets opted out after head coach John Calipari vetoed general manager John Nash's push to select the 17-year-old talent. This decision changed the course of Bryant's life and that of the Lakers franchise.

Film style Producers and production companies involved in the project The project is being shaped as a draft-day thriller set during the two weeks leading up to the 1996 NBA Draft. It will be produced by Tim and Trevor White, the duo behind King Richard, alongside Ryan Stowell and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports. Warner Bros. has yet to announce a director or cast for this early development stage project.