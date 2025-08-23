Next Article
'Mission Impossible' trolled fans with fake digital release announcement
For the digital release of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Paramount Pictures pulled a clever stunt.
The official Mission: Impossible X account teased fans (formerly Twitter) with a link claiming the whole movie was streaming on YouTube.
Instead, fans found a livestream that looked like a spy radio and broadcasted the entire script in Morse code—talk about secret agent vibes!
Fans called the stunt 'peak trolling'
Even though YouTube comments were off, fans took to X to call it "peak trolling" and expressed their enjoyment of the Morse code script.
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this 2025 digital release was promoted as Cruise's final time playing Ethan Hunt.
The film will also be coming soon to Paramount+.