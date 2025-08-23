Next Article
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years: Video
Director Priyadarshan has begun shooting his new thriller, Haiwaan, in Kochi.
This film brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen after 17 years—their last collaboration was Tashan in 2008.
Akshay shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, giving fans a peek at their easygoing chemistry.
'Haiwaan' is Hindi remake of 'Oppam'
Haiwaan will also be shot in Ooty and Mumbai. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, it's a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam (2016).
This time, Akshay takes on the villain's role while Saif plays the hero—making this reunion extra interesting for fans of their classic films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi.