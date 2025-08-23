Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 17 years: Video

'Haiwaan' is Hindi remake of 'Oppam'

Haiwaan will also be shot in Ooty and Mumbai. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, it's a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam (2016).

This time, Akshay takes on the villain's role while Saif plays the hero—making this reunion extra interesting for fans of their classic films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi.