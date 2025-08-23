Next Article
'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa': Nushrratt's throwback look poster out
The first poster for Ufff Yeh Siyapaa is out, showing Nushrratt Bharuccha in a lively, throwback avatar surrounded by playful doodles—definitely hinting at a comedy packed with quirky moments.
Actress Mrunal Thakur joined the fun, teasing, "Kaun hai yeh ladki?"
The film promises a unique silent comedy-drama vibe, leaning on expressive acting for laughs and feels.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by G Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan (reuniting with Bharuccha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama), the movie also features Nora Fatehi as the energetic neighbor, Omkar Kapoor as a cop, and Sohum Shah as Kesari Lal Singh, an employee of the power department.
Music comes from Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman.
Ufff Yeh Siyapaa hits theaters September 5—mark your calendars!