'Ufff Yeh Siyapaa': Nushrratt's throwback look poster out

Cast and crew of the film

Directed by G Ashok and produced by Luv Ranjan (reuniting with Bharuccha after Pyaar Ka Punchnama), the movie also features Nora Fatehi as the energetic neighbor, Omkar Kapoor as a cop, and Sohum Shah as Kesari Lal Singh, an employee of the power department.

Music comes from Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa hits theaters September 5—mark your calendars!