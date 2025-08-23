'Limitless' S2 review: Chris Hemsworth pushes his boundaries further
Chris Hemsworth is back with "Limitless: Live Better Now" Season 2, released on August 15, 2025. This time, he takes on wild physical and mental challenges to see just how far human resilience can go.
The three episodes drop him into Romania, South Korea, and the Swiss Alps—each pushing him to new limits.
Challenges in each episode
First up: Hemsworth learns drums from Ben Gordon and even performs live with Ed Sheeran in Romania.
Next, he trains with South Korean Special Forces and MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun to tackle both physical pain and mental grit.
For the finale? He scales a snowy 600-foot dam in Switzerland—facing down fear and exhaustion head-on.
Cinematic visuals and expert advice
Produced by Darren Aronofsky's team, this season blends expert advice with seriously cinematic visuals.
It's all about how mindset can help you break boundaries—and maybe inspire you to push your own limits a little further.