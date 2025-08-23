'Limitless' S2 review: Chris Hemsworth pushes his boundaries further Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Chris Hemsworth is back with "Limitless: Live Better Now" Season 2, released on August 15, 2025. This time, he takes on wild physical and mental challenges to see just how far human resilience can go.

The three episodes drop him into Romania, South Korea, and the Swiss Alps—each pushing him to new limits.