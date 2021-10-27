Benelli Imperiale 400 v/s Royal Enfield Classic 350: A comparison

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 12:45 am

Benelli Imperiale 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which one is better?

Benelli Imperiale 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are two of the best cruiser motorbikes available in India. Though they have slight differences in styling, features, and equipment, they both provide value for money. The vehicles flaunt an old-school retro look featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a lengthy exhaust, and a circular headlight. They run on BS6-compliant fuel-injected engines. But which one is better?

Equipment

The Classic 350 offers better technology

Benelli Imperiale 400 sits on a double-cradle frame and gets a pillion grab rail, while the Classic 350 is built on a twin downtube frame and has a lengthy exhaust. They pack a semi-digital instrument cluster. However, the Classic 350 gets Bluetooth connectivity as well as Tripper Navigation. For lighting, both the motorcycles offer a halogen headlamp, a bulb taillight, and bulb turn indicators.

Information

Classic 350 has a larger fuel tank and weighs less

The Benelli Imperiale 400 has spoked wheels, a saddle height of 780mm, and a 12-liter fuel tank. In comparison, the Classic 350 gets alloy/spoked wheels, a 13-liter fuel tank, and a saddle height of 805mm. They tip the scales at 205kg and 195kg, respectively.

Performance

Benelli Imperiale 400 has a marginally powerful engine

Benelli Imperiale 400 is fueled by a 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 20.7hp/29Nm, while the Royal Enfield Classic 350 runs on a 349.3cc fuel-injected, 4-stroke mill that generates 20hp/27Nm. Both the bikes get a 5-speed gearbox. The Imperiale 400 has a real-world mileage of around 33km/l, whereas, for the Classic 350, the figure stands at roughly 35km/l.

Safety and suspension

The bikes get disc brakes on both wheels

The Benelli Imperiale 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS. Both the cruisers also pack 41mm telescopic front forks, but on the rear, there is a pre-load adjustable shock absorber on the Imperiale 400 and dual shock absorbers on the Classic 350.

Information

Benelli Imperiale 400 and Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing

In India, the Benelli Imperiale 400 starts at Rs. 1.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.96 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 1.84-2.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

Clearly, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the better choice because it provides more technology, higher fuel storage capacity and mileage, and lower kerb weight. It is also available with a choice of two wheel options. The price factor is also an important point to consider because it starts at Rs. 1.84 lakh as opposed to Rs. 1.89 lakh for the Benelli Imperiale 400.