2022 Honda Metropolitan scooter goes official in the US

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 12:30 am

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its Metropolitan scooter in the US. Its arrival in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the entry-level two-wheeler has a retro design inspired by the Vespa and gets a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as a halogen lighting setup. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 49cc single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has 10-inch wheels and a 22-liter storage compartment

Honda Metropolitan has a rounded headlight and mirrors, a flat-type seat with a 22-liter storage compartment beneath it, two cubby holes at the front, and a flat footboard. The scooter flaunts a chrome finish on the indicator covers, scooter emblem, and mirrors. It packs a halogen lighting setup and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It rides on 10-inch wheels and tips the scales at 81.2kg.

Information

It is powered by a 49cc single-cylinder engine

Under the hood, the Honda Metropolitan scooter draws power from a 49cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine linked to a V-Matic automatic gearbox. However, its power figure and torque output are yet to be disclosed.

Safety

It gets disc brakes on both the ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Metropolitan scooter is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS to offer better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a single shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Honda Metropolitan: Pricing and availability

The Honda Metropolitan scooter sports a price figure of $2,499 (around Rs. 1.87 lakh) in the US. However, its arrival on our shores seems unlikely as it will be too expensive for the market.