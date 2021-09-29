2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee goes official in five trim levels

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 08:00 pm

Jeep reveals its 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV in the US

US automaker Jeep has unveiled its 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV. It is available in five trim levels: Laredo, Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, and Summit. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with a bevy of features. It is available with a choice of V6 and V8 engines, along with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a 7-box grille and wrap-around taillamps

The 2022 Grand Cherokee has a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, a 7-box grille with chrome accents, and narrow headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17/20-inch wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around taillamps are available on the rear. The Trailhawk trim is differentiated by a hood decal, Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires, skid plates, and red/blue tow hooks.

Interiors

The SUV gets a night-vision camera and five seats

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has a luxurious 2-row cabin with five seats, a McIntosh audio system, leather upholstery, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a wireless smartphone charging pad, a 10.0-inch head-up display, and a UConnect infotainment system with up to three 10.1-inch displays. For safety, a 360-degree-view camera, a night-vision camera, multiple airbags, and driver drowsiness detection feature are available.

Performance

Multiple engine choices are available

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee runs on a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 293hp/352.5Nm and a 5.7-liter V8 mill that generates 357hp/528.7Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. A plug-in-hybrid powertrain that links a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors is also available. It churns out 375hp of power and a peak torque of 637.2Nm.

Information

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 Grand Cherokee SUV is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around $35,000 (roughly Rs. 26 lakh). It will be up for grabs in the country by the end of the year.