Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou Edition debuts in Malaysia; India launch unlikely

Published on Oct 30, 2021

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its Y16ZR Doxou Edition scooter in Malaysia. Its production is limited to just 5,000 units. The two-wheeler has an attractive design and offers an LCD instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 17.69hp. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has a smart key and 17-inch wheels

The Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou Edition has apron-mounted turn indicators and a charging socket, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a 5.4-liter fuel tank, and a smart key. It packs an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument console, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in tubeless tires. The scooter flaunts a dark blue shade coupled with red and blue graphics and "Doxou" stickers.

Information

It is fueled by an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou Edition runs on a 155cc, single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 17.69hp and a peak torque of 14.4Nm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper and assist clutch.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. However, there is no ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou Edition: Pricing and availability

In Malaysia, the Yamaha Y16ZR Doxou Edition carries a price tag of RM 11,688 (roughly Rs. 2.11 lakh) and is offered with a certificate of authenticity, a disc lock, and a complimentary colored ring screw. The scooter will not debut in India.