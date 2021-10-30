Kawasaki Z650RS goes official in India at Rs. 6.65 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 30, 2021, 02:16 pm

Kawasaki launches its Z650RS bike in India

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its Z650RS motorbike in India. To recall, it debuted in the global markets last month. The motorcycle has a sporty design and gets a semi-digital instrument console as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 67hp. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has spoked wheels and a flat-type seat

Kawasaki Z650RS is built on a steel trellis frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a circular headlamp, and a flat-type seat. It packs a full-LED lighting setup, a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console, and rides on golden-colored spoked wheels. The bike weighs 192kg, has a fuel storage capacity of 12 liters, and is offered in a Candy Emerald Green shade.

Information

It runs on a 67hp, 649cc engine

The Kawasaki Z650RS draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 67hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,400rpm.

Safety

It gets a rear mono-shock unit

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z650RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability

In India, the Kawasaki Z650RS carries a price tag of Rs. 6,65,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and its deliveries will start by the end of November. It takes on rivals like Triumph Trident 660 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.