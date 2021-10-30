Kawasaki Z650RS goes official in India at Rs. 6.65 lakh
Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched its Z650RS motorbike in India. To recall, it debuted in the global markets last month. The motorcycle has a sporty design and gets a semi-digital instrument console as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 67hp. Here are more details.
The bike has spoked wheels and a flat-type seat
Kawasaki Z650RS is built on a steel trellis frame and has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a circular headlamp, and a flat-type seat. It packs a full-LED lighting setup, a twin-pod semi-digital instrument console, and rides on golden-colored spoked wheels. The bike weighs 192kg, has a fuel storage capacity of 12 liters, and is offered in a Candy Emerald Green shade.
It runs on a 67hp, 649cc engine
The Kawasaki Z650RS draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 67hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,400rpm.
It gets a rear mono-shock unit
In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Z650RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Kawasaki Z650RS: Pricing and availability
In India, the Kawasaki Z650RS carries a price tag of Rs. 6,65,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and its deliveries will start by the end of November. It takes on rivals like Triumph Trident 660 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.