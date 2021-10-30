Bookings for the MINI Cooper SE electric hatchback have started

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 30, 2021, 12:24 pm

MINI starts bookings for Cooper SE electric in India

MINI has started accepting bookings for the Cooper SE electric hatchback in India via its official website on payment of a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. As for the highlights, the car has a retro-inspired look and a luxurious cabin with several features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 270km per charge. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car has 17-inch wheels and four color options

The MINI Cooper SE electric car has a sculpted hood with a vent, a hexagonal grille surrounded by chrome, oval-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, and Union Jack-patterned taillamps. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. The car is available in four shades, namely British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Gray, and White Silver.

Information

It has a top-speed of 150km/h

MINI Cooper SE electric packs a motor linked to a 32.6kWh battery pack. The powertrain delivers a combined output of 181hp/270Nm. The hatchback can sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds, hit a top-speed of 150km/h, and deliver a range of up to 270km per charge.

Interiors

The hatchback gets a heated steering wheel and head-up display

The MINI Cooper SE electric has a cabin featuring leatherette and cloth or Nappa leather upholstery, a wireless phone charger, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon audio system, and a heated steering wheel. It packs a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

MINI Cooper SE electric: Pricing and availability

MINI will announce the pricing and availability details of the Cooper SE electric hatchback in India at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).