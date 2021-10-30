SKODA SLAVIA's world premier set for November 18

SKODA SLAVIA to go official on November 18

SKODA will officially reveal its SLAVIA sedan in the global markets on November 18, the company has confirmed. The vehicle has already been teased on the official Indian website. It will have an eye-catching look, LED lighting, a feature-rich cabin, and a range of safety equipment. The car will be available with two engine and three transmission choices. Here's our roundup.

It will get SKODA's signature butterfly grille

The SKODA SLAVIA will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. It will feature a sloping roofline, a vertical slat butterfly grille, a blacked-out air dam, LED projector headlights, and LED fog lights. On the sides, it will be flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna and split taillamps will be available on the rear section.

Two engine options will be offered

The SKODA SLAVIA will come with a 1.0-liter TSI petrol motor that will make 114hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol mill that will generate 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

An electric sunroof will be available

The SKODA SLAVIA will offer a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, an electric sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink connectivity. Six airbags, speed-sensing alert function, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD should be provided for safety.

SKODA SLAVIA: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability information of SKODA SLAVIA will be announced at the time of its launch. However, going by the specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).