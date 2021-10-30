Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched in the US

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched at $28,995

Ducati has introduced a sportier and more road-focused version of its Multistrada V4 S tourer bike, called the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak. In the US, it carries a price-tag of $28,995 (roughly Rs. 21.71 lakh). The motorcycle is 4.4kg lighter than the standard model and gets a revised suspension setup as well as updated electronics. It runs on a 1,158cc Granturismo engine. Here's more.

Design

The vehicle tips the scales at 239kg

Ducati Multistrada V4 sports a raised windscreen

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak sits on an aluminium monocoque frame and features a 'Pikes Peak' livery with a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, an upswept exhaust, and a split-style seat. It also houses a full-LED headlight and a 6.5-inch TFT color display with Ducati Connect and navigation support. The bike weighs 239kg and rides on 17-inch Marchesini light alloy forged wheels.

Information

A 170hp engine fuels the motorbike

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by a 1,158cc liquid-cooled motor that produces 170hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It gets a new Race mode for enhanced road performance

The Pikes Peak model of Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, vehicle hold control, and blind-spot detection. It provides Sport, Touring, Urban, and Race driving modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by Ohlins' fully-adjustable inverted forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Pricing and availability

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is priced at $28,995 (roughly Rs. 21.71 lakh) in the US. Its deliveries are scheduled to begin in February next year.