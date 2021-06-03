Ducati to launch Multistrada V4 in India by July 2021

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 12:00 pm

Ducati Multistrada V4's India launch timeline revealed

As an addition to its portfolio of adventure touring bikes in India, Italian automaker Ducati is planning to launch the 2021 Multistrada V4 in the country toward the end of June or early July. To recall, the vehicle was unveiled in November last year and it comes in three variants: standard V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. Here's our roundup.

Design

It sports a digital instrument console

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 sits on a monocoque chassis and features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. It also houses a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 19-inch front wheels and 17-inch rear wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 215kg and a fuel capacity of 22-liter.

Information

The bike runs on a 168hp, V4 Granturismo engine

The Ducati Multistrada V4 draws power from a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled, V4 Granturismo engine that generates 168hp of power at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of peak torque at 8,750rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

It gets a range of safety features including blind-spot detection

The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with wheelie control, vehicle hold control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot detection. Suspension duties on the V4 model are taken care of by fully adjustable inverted front forks and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The S and S Sport variants get a Ducati Skyhook Suspension system.

Information

Ducati Multistrada V4: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in the US, it carries a starting price-tag of $19,995 (roughly Rs. 14.6 lakh).