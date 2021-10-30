The best luxury electric cars you can buy in India

Best electric cars in India from the premium segment

The demand for electric cars is slowly but steadily increasing in India. As a result, several automakers, including international marques like Audi, Mercedes, and Jaguar have introduced their high-end, zero-emission, battery-powered four-wheelers in the country. So, if you are planning to buy a luxurious electric car in India, these options should be right up your alley.

Hyundai KONA Electric: Price starts at Rs. 23.79 lakh

Hyundai KONA Electric sports indicator-mounted ORVMs

Hyundai KONA Electric features a closed grille, sleek headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, wrap-around taillights, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with ventilated seats, power windows, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, six airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle packs a 39.2kWh battery along with a single electric motor to produce 134.14hp/394.91Nm and deliver a range of 452km.

Jaguar I-PACE: Price begins at Rs. 1.05 crore

Jaguar I-PACE has six airbags for safety

Jaguar I-PACE has a sloping roofline, a large rectangular grille, sharp character lines, all-LED lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin gets five seats, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, 2-zone automatic climate control, a 16-speaker sound system, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The car generates 394.26hp/696Nm and offers a range of 470km via the combination of two electric motors and a 90kWh battery.

Mercedes-Benz EQC: Price starts at Rs. 1.06 crore

Mercedes-Benz EQC has a wheelbase of 2,873mm

The Mercedes-Benz EQC sports a horizontal-slat closed grille, projector headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Inside the cabin, there are five seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, an adjustable steering wheel, and a 360-degree-view camera. The EV gets two electric motors, coupled with an 80kWh battery to generate 402.3hp/760Nm. The powertrain delivers a range of 455-471km on a single charge.

Audi e-tron GT: Price begins at Rs. 1.79 crore

Audi e-tron GT gets support for voice commands

Audi e-tron GT sports the brand's signature e-tron panel on the front along with Matrix LED headlights, and optional 21-inch alloys with aero blades. It offers a luxurious cabin with a sunroof, a 360-degree-view camera, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit and a 10.1-inch infotainment console. The car has two electric motors and an 83.7kWh battery. The combination makes 469hp/630Nm and delivers up to 500km range.