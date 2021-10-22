MINI Electric teased in India; launch imminent

MINI Electric to be launched in India soon

British automaker MINI is gearing up to launch its latest electric car in India in the coming weeks. The company has teased the EV in the country, hinting at its imminent arrival. For the unversed, the MINI Electric was unveiled earlier this year. It is based on the MINI Cooper and packs a 32.6kWh battery pack. Here's our roundup.

Take a look at the teaser

It sports adaptive LED headlights and designer 17-inch alloy wheels

The MINI Electric looks identical to the MINI Cooper. It features a dual-tone body with a faux grille, circular adaptive LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, and a narrow air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, black body cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle will come in Rooftop Gray and Island Blue color options, among others.

The EV has a claimed top-speed of 150km/h

The MINI Electric is equipped with a 32.6kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor. The powertrain generates 184hp of power and 270Nm of peak torque. The car promises a range of 234km per charge and has a top-speed of 150km/h.

Inside, there is a Harman Kardon sound system

MINI Electric offers a premium cabin with a heated steering wheel, a wireless phone charger, premium upholstery, and a remote lock/unlock feature. It also packs a Harman Kardon sound system, a 5.5-inch digital instrument console, a head-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, a 360-degree-view camera and multiple airbags should be available.

MINI Electric: Pricing

The prices of MINI Electric will be announced at the time of its launch in India, which will happen soon. It will arrive as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to cost around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).