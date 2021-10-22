Yamaha announces cashback offer on Fascino 125 and RayZR 125

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 04:22 pm

Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 up for grabs with cashback in India

In order to boost sales during the festive season, Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced a special cashback offer on its Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 scooters in India. As part of the scheme, buyers can avail a cashback in the range of Rs. 3,000-4,000, depending on the model. Notably, the benefit is valid till October 31. Here's our roundup of the scooters.

Design

They have an LED headlight and side stand cut-off switch

Yamaha Fascino 125 Yamaha RayZR 125

The Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 feature a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail and a flat footboard. The former sits on an underbone frame while the latter gets an angular design. They also have a side stand engine cut-off switch, an LED headlamp, and bulb turn indicators. The duo rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by an automatic gearbox

The Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 are powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine that makes 8.08hp of power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The mill comes mated to an automatic gearbox.

Safety

Telescopic forks on the front handle suspension duties

For the rider's safety, the Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 are equipped with disc brakes on the front and drum brakes on the rear wheel. The former also gets a combined braking system for improved handling. The suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125: Pricing

The Yamaha Fascino 125 starts at Rs. 72,030 and goes up to Rs. 78,530. The RayZR 125 is priced in the range of Rs. 73,330-83,830 (all prices, ex-showroom).