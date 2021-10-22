Nissan Magnite's upcoming XV Executive variant leaked

Nissan Magnite XV Executive to cost around Rs. 6.86 lakh

Nissan India is expected to introduce a new XV Executive trim for its Magnite SUV. The upcoming model will be placed between the XL and XV variants and is likely to start at Rs. 6.86 lakh. It is said to offer 16-inch alloy wheels, some added features inside the cabin, and will be available with two petrol engine choices. Here's more.

Exteriors

It will have a chrome grille and chunky skid plates

The Nissan Magnite XV Executive will feature a glossy paint job with a muscular bonnet, an octagonal chrome-surrounded grille, a power antenna, silvered skid plates, and adjustable headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, body cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and a window wiper will be available on the rear.

Information

Two transmission choices will be offered

Nissan Magnite XV Executive will come with a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol motor that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 100hp/160Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The infotainment system will provide onboard navigation

Nissan Magnite XV Executive will offer a spacious cabin with a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rear center armrest, automatic climate control, power windows, and rear parking sensors. It will also pack an Android-based 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for split-screen view, video playback, and Google Maps navigation. For safety, dual airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD should be available.

Information

Nissan Magnite XV Executive: Pricing

The XV Executive trim of Nissan Magnite is expected to be priced between Rs. 6.86 lakh and Rs. 8.86 lakh. It will carry a premium of around Rs. 40,000 over the Magnite XL, which costs Rs. 6.47 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).