These MG cars have become costlier in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 12:33 pm

MG Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster become dearer in India

MG Motor has increased the prices of select variants of its Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster SUVs in India by up to Rs. 50,000. This is the fourth time the automaker has increased the prices this year. The previous one was announced in April, wherein the Hector and Hector Plus models had become dearer by up to Rs. 43,000. Here's more.

Information

How much is the price-hike?

The MG Hector has received a price-hike ranging from Rs. 8,000-50,000, depending on the variant. The Hector Plus and Gloster have become costlier by up to Rs. 42,000 and up to Rs. 40,000, respectively.

Car #1

MG Hector: Price starts at Rs. 13.49 lakh

MG Hector has an auto-dimming IRVM

The MG Hector features a muscular body with a mesh grille, sleek headlights, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof-mounted rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin gets five seats, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and six airbags. It comes with a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 168hp/350Nm.

Car #2

MG Hector Plus: Price begins at Rs. 13.96 lakh

MG Hector Plus runs on 18-inch alloy wheels

MG Hector Plus offers a sculpted bonnet, a large chrome grille, chunky skid plates, a smart boot, an all-LED lighting arrangement, and adjustable headlights. The cabin has up to seven seats, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree-view camera, and a 10.4-inch infotainment touchscreen. The vehicle is offered with a 1.5-liter petrol mill that produces 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel engine that makes 168hp/350Nm.

Car #3

MG Gloster: Price starts at Rs. 29.98 lakh

MG Gloster has a wheelbase of 2,950mm

MG Gloster has a chrome slat grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and adjustable headlights. Inside the cabin, there is a 6- or 7-seater layout with LED reading lights, 3-zone automatic climate control, six airbags, and a 12.28-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine which comes in two tunes: 161hp/375Nm and 215hp/480Nm.