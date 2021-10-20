MG Astor's Sharp (O) variant launched at Rs. 15.8 lakh

MG Motor has launched the range-topping Sharp (O) variant of its Astor SUV in India. The trim is also known as Savvy and its price starts at Rs. 15.78 lakh. The model gets advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous technology, including features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking. Two engine choices are being offered. Here's more.

The car has a hexagonal grille and 17-inch wheels

The MG Astor has a head-turning look, featuring a 3D hexagonal grille, a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, wrap-around taillights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the four-wheeler has a wheelbase of 2,585mm and a length of 4,323mm.

It is available with two engine options

The MG Astor Sharp (O) is fueled by a 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 108hp/144Nm or a 1.3-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that generates 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The vehicle gets six airbags and dual-tone upholstery

The Astor Sharp (O) has a 5-seater cabin with Ivory or dual-tone Sangria Red upholstery, an air purifier, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a panoramic sunroof. It houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety provisions include six airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, forward collision warning, speed assist, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

How much does it cost?

In India, the MG Astor Sharp (O) aka Savvy trim starts at Rs. 15.78 lakh and goes up to Rs. 17.38 lakh. In comparison, the entry-level Style variant starts at Rs. 9.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).