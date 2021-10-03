Lotus Emira First Edition sports car launched in the US

Lotus has announced the Emira First Edition sports car in the US. To recall, it was unveiled last month and will head to production next year. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a stunning look and a luxurious cabin with several features. It is fueled by a 3.5-liter, V6 Toyota 2GR-FE engine and sprints from 0-96km/h in 4.2 seconds. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The vehicle has LED headlights and 20-inch wheels

Lotus Emira First Edition flaunts a muscular bonnet with vents, glossy black finish on the front splitter, side sills, and rear diffuser, as well as narrow LED headlamps. It is flanked by ORVMs and 20-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone silver or glossy black finish. The vehicle is offered in Magma Red, Dark Verdant, Nimbus Gray, Shadow Gray, Hethel Yellow, and Seneca Blue colors.

Information

It is powered by a 400hp, 3.5-liter engine

Lotus Emira First Edition is fueled by a 3.5-liter, V6 Toyota 2GR-FE engine that churns out 400hp/420Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 400hp/430Nm with a 6-speed automatic unit. The four-wheeler has a top-speed of 290km/h and can accelerate from 0-96km/h in 4.2 seconds.

Interiors

The vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and heated seats

Lotus Emira First Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring Nappa leather upholstery, flat-bottom steering wheel, heated seats, black Alcantara headliner, armrests with USB charging ports, and a 10-channel KEF audio system. The car packs a 12.3-inch TFT driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information

How much does it cost?

In the US, the Lotus Emira First Edition carries a starting price-tag of $93,900 (around Rs. 69.6 lakh). A cheaper, 4-cylinder variant will also arrive in 2023 and it shall begin at $73,900 (roughly Rs. 54.8 lakh).