German automaker BMW has revealed the 2022 iteration of its M135i xDrive hatchback. The car gets a host of mechanical tweaks like recalibrated dampers and springs, a new hydro mount for the front axle, and increased camber values. It is available in three shades and runs on a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that makes 302hp of power. Here are more details.

The car has LED headlights and 18-inch alloy wheels

BMW M135i xDrive has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels (19-inch units available as optional). Wrap-around taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear section. The hatchback is offered in shades of Sao Paulo Yellow, Frozen Pure Gray, and Frozen Orange.

It runs on a 302hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2022 BMW M135i xDrive is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential and an all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates a maximum power of 302hp and a peak torque of 450Nm.

The vehicle gets a glass roof and M Sport seats

The 2022 BMW M135i xDrive has a spacious cabin, featuring a panoramic glass roof, illuminated trim finishers, M Sport seats, artificial engine sound feature, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment console. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and a parking camera.

What about its availability?

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2022 BMW M135i xDrive will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India.