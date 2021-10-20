You can now book the Tata Tiago CNG in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 05:06 pm

Unofficial bookings for Tata Tiago CNG open in India

Tata Motors is expected to launch the CNG version of its Tiago hatchback in India next month. Now, select dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings for the four-wheeler against a token amount of up to Rs. 11,000. The vehicle will look similar to the standard Tiago but shall flaunt CNG badging and new alloy wheels. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will have swept-back headlights and indicator-mounted ORVMs

Tata Tiago CNG will reportedly come in XT and XZ trims. It will have a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air vent, and swept-back headlights. It will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will grace the rear end. Dimensions-wise, it should have a wheelbase of 2,400mm and a ground clearance of 170mm.

Information

The Tiago runs on an 84hp, 1.2-liter engine

The Tata Tiago currently runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 84.48hp/113Nm. In CNG guise, the power figures will likely go down. The transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors

The hatchback will get five seats and dual front airbags

Tata Tiago CNG should have a 5-seater cabin with key-less entry, fabric upholstery, a 4-speaker sound system, and a power steering wheel with mounted controls. It might pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors, and EBD are likely to be available.

Information

How much will it cost?

In India, the XT and XZ variants of the standard Tata Tiago carry a price-tag of Rs. 5.69 lakh and Rs. 6.09 lakh, respectively. The CNG versions should carry a premium of up to Rs. 60,000. (all prices, ex-showroom).