2021 Aprilia SR 160 spied at dealership; launch soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 05, 2021, 12:00 am

Italian automaker Aprilia should launch the 2021 version of its SR 160 scooter in India next month. Now, the vehicle has been spied at a dealership yard, highlighting key design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a new LED headlamp, faux air vents, and a split-style seat. However, its mechanicals are likely to remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter will have digital instrument console and alloy wheels

The 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will have a sporty front apron with faux air vents, a split-style seat with a larger pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, and designer graphics. The scooter will pack an LED headlight flanked by LED DRLs, a digital instrument console, and ride on blacked-out alloy wheels. It should have a fuel storage capacity of around six liters.

Information

It will be fueled by an 11hp, 160cc engine

The 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 160cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine linked to a CVT gearbox. The mill will generate a maximum power of 10.8hp and a peak torque of 11.6Nm.

Safety

It will get single-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the scooter will be handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Aprilia SR 160: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Aprilia SR 160 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it should carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom).